The Imo state police have arrested former Imo Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona.

According to a report by The Nation, Irona, the immediate past Deputy Governor under Emeka Ihedioha, was arrested on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Why Irona was arrested?

It was not clear why Irona was arrested but a statement by his media consultant, Destiny Ugorji accused the State Government of orchestrating his arrest over what he described as “trumped-up charges.”

The statement reads:

“As part of its strategy towards weakening opposition in Imo State, the Imo State Government, Wednesday, orchestrated the arrest of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, over trumped-up charges.

“Irona’s arrest came on the heels of a scheduled House of Assembly and gubernatorial election, fixed to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“As at the time of this statement, Wednesday afternoon, the former Deputy Governor had written his Statement at the Police, a bail bond issued, signed, and all the bail conditions fulfilled."

