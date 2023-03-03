The supreme court has invalidated the naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The court made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit instituted by three states of the federation

A seven-member panel of the apex court held that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender until December 31

The Supreme Court has faulted the CBN’s Currency redesign policy and has declared the implementation invalid.

It also decided that it has jurisdiction to hear and determine the Naira redesign suit brought against the AGF by some states.

The Supreme Court has faulted the CBN’s Currency redesign policy. Photo credit: Nasir El Rufai

Source: UGC

Speaking on the ruling, Inibehe Effiong, one of Nigeria's promising lawyer the defendants ought not to be heard when it has refused to obey the orders of the Honourable Court. The disobedience of the orders of the Court is a sign of the failure of rule of law. This suit has merits.

Effiong has also summarised the reliefs granted by the apex court.

Reliefs granted in favour of the Plaintiffs:

The demonetisation policy is inconsistent with the CBN Act. A declaration that the President cannot make a unilateral policy without carrying the Plaintiffs along. In issuing the policy, the president is under an obligation to carry the national council of states along. The policy has impeded the functions of state governments. The directive of the president is illegal. Old version of the naira notes shall continue to be legal tender with the new naira notes until 31st December, 2023.

