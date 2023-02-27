The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the 25 February election in Akwa Ibom State.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Atiku polled a total of 214,012 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the APC, who scored 160,620 votes.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, scored 132,683 votes.

The result was declared on Monday by a professor and returning officer for the state, Emmanuel Adigio.

According to the results collated from the 31 local government areas in the state, Atiku won in 23 local government areas while Mr Tinubu won in five local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng