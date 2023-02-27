The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sustained his lead in Rivers State winning nine local government areas out of the 11 so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Breakdown of the results shows that Tinubu polled 92, 023 in all declared local government areas to defeat the candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who got 49,400 votes and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 34,627 votes.

Tinubu won in nine local government areas, Obi clinched two councils while Atiku won none of the councils.

The APC candidate won in Asari-Toru, Oyigbo, Abua Odua, Omuma, Gokana, Emohua, Eleme, Tai and Opobo Nkoro while Obi won in Bonny and Ahoada West.

Source: Legit.ng