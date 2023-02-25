In what cab be described as a sad development, another politician has lost his live during the 2023 general election period.

This time, it is the Labour Party (LP) chairman in the Karshi district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Valentine Onuigbo.

According to his family members, he died in his sleep in the wee hours of Saturday, February 25, Tribune Newspaper reports.

A Labour party chairman has died in sleep on election day. Photo credit: Hannah John

Source: Original

According to the family members, he coordinated the pre-election activities of the party till late Friday night and was said to have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of voting on Saturday, Vanguard Newspaper added.

His body has now been deposited in Asokoro Hospital mortuary in the nation’s capital.

Source: Legit.ng