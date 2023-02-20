Some Nigerian youths have been commissioned to canvass votes for the presidential candidate of the APC

The canvassers were commissioned in Ondo state by Hon. Bola Ilori, an ally of former Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

According to him, the canvassers will help educate the aged so that they will be able to perform their civic rights without hassles

Efforts to enlighten the aged and other voters on the new methods adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria has been by Bola Ilori.

This comes as he inaugurated grassroots canvassers for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Ondo state.

Ilori is a special adviser to the minister of interior and chairman, Federal Government Task Force on Expatriate Quota Administration in Nigeria.

Bola Ilori group has started teaching people how they can vote for Tinubu of APC. Photo credit: Bola Ilori group

The group of promoters will educate electorates on INEC's new directives for the coming elections while soliciting support and votes for the APC and all its candidates in the elections, Ilori said in a statement made to Legit.ng.

He said the changes in the guidelines of elections conduct brought by the new electoral law requires that electorates, especially the aged should be educated to be able to perform their civic rights without hassles.

He said:

"There are teeming supporters of the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who are ready to vote in the coming presidential election. So, the idea is to ensure that all our potential votes are secured while canvassing for more through this exercise."

The canvassers who are divided into different groups were equipped with materials ranging from customised jacket, shirts and caps, branded vechicles, megaphones, and other campaign souvenirs. They are to engage voters on community-to-community and door-to-door campaigns.

EFCC speaks on alleged raid of Tinubu’s home to recover N400bn cash

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission was reacting to a report circulating on social media with the claim.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday afternoon, February 19, the EFCC also denied recovering N400 billion from the home of the former Lagos state governor. The anti-graft agency said its operatives did not carry out such an operation.

