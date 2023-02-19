Senator Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the ruling party stands with the position of its governors on the naira redesign.

The APC governors had asked the Supreme court to declare the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira swap policy as unconstitutional.

Source: Legit.ng