Traditional leaders in the Southeast region of the country have urged residents to ensure they come out en masse to vote for the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming general election.

The leaders under the aegis of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers urged their subjects to ignore the sit-at-home order given by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra and exercise their civic rights.

Daily Trust reports that the leaders in a communique issued at the end of the first 2023 Executive Committee Meeting of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers (SECTR) at the Old Eastern Nigeria House of Chiefs, Enugu, appealed to security agencies across the region to ensure the safety of the people before, during and after the elections.

The communique said that it is important for the security agencies to create a conducive and safe environment for the forthcoming 2023 general election, the Punch reports.

They also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act professionally and patriotically.

It read in parts:

“The killings and destruction of property in Southeastern region and across the country are condemned in strong terms by the council.

“Fourth, the Council called on all Traditional Rulers to take control of their various domains during the upcoming elections for peaceful, free and credible elections to take place."

