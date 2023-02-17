LIVE UPDATES: Protest Erupts in Different Parts of Lagos over Naira Scarcity, Rejection of Old Notes
Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, is in distress as protest erupts in the early hours of Friday, February 17, over the Naira notes scarcity.
The development comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the old N500 and N1000 notes longer remain legal tender.
Stay tuned as Legit.ng brings verified live updates of the protest in different parts of Lagos on Friday.
Lagos police command gives update
Speaking on TVC News's Your View monitored by Legit.ng, Lagos police spokesman Hundeyin said the cause of the protest is yet to be ascertained.
He, however, noted that there have been "rumours" that the unrests have to do with the Naira notes scarcity crisis.
Hundeyin said no casualty has been recorded, adding that normalcy has been restored.
The police spokesman also said no arrest has been made.
Naira notes scarcity: Protest spreads to Agege, Iyana-Ipaja
A report emerging from Vanguard indicates that the Naira scarcity protest has spread to other areas in Lagos, including Iyana-Ipaja, Agege and Iyana-Iba.
Motorists and residents who were on their way to different places of work hurriedly turned back in panic as the rioters went berserk with bonfires set across the road.
Lagos Police command confirms development in Mile 12
Reacting to a Twitter user, the spokesman of the Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said it is true that there has been unrest in Ketu/Mile 12.
"It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation," he said.
Rejection of old Naira notes reportedly cause protest in Ketu/Mile 12 areas of Lagos
A violent protest has erupted in the Ketu/ Mile 12 areas of Lagos state causing serious traffic along the Ikorodu expressway.
The protesters blocked the expressway with bonfires while many vehicles were reportedly vandalised in the process.
According to Nigerian Tribune, the protest started following the rejection of the old notes of N1000 and N500 by traders in the area.
The protesters stormed Mile-12, Ketu, Ojota area, along Ikorodu Road.
The newspaper, however, noted that some military men timely intervened and prevented the situation from degenerating into loss of lives.