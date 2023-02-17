Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, is in distress as protest erupts in the early hours of Friday, February 17, over the Naira notes scarcity.

The development comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the old N500 and N1000 notes longer remain legal tender.

Vehicles drive in chaotic traffic gridlock past yellow painted minibuses, popularly called Danfo, parked at Ojodu-Berger bus station in Lagos on October 19, 2022. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Stay tuned as Legit.ng brings verified live updates of the protest in different parts of Lagos on Friday.