Some youth leaders have postponed its proposed presidential debate as a result of the naira scarcity

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress Peter Obi of the Labour Party among others were all expected

Meanwhile, the youth leaders have appealed to young Nigerians to shun violence and focus on the coming election

Nigerian ethnic nationalities youth leaders under the aegis of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) has postponed it's proposed presidential debate indefinitely over the persisting scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

The debate which was scheduled for February 16, 2023 was supposed to provide a ground where the three leading presidential candidates are to present their manifesto on Youth Development Agenda.

NENYLC president General, Comrade Terry Obieh who disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng, appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to shun violence and focus on the coming elections, stressing that any spark may lead to a conflagration.

Youths shift presidential debate over naira scarcity. Photo credit: Obi/Tinubu/Kwankwaso/Atiku

Source: Facebook

The statement read in part:

"We regret to announce postponement of NENYLC planned National Youth Conversation On Youth Agenda and Peaceful Coexistence Manifesto Presentation 2023 by the leading Presidential candidates slated for 16th February, 2023 in Abuja.

"The difficulty Nigerians are currently experiencing obtaining the redesigned naira notes informed this hard decision.

"Having observed the growing tension across the country occasioned by the new currency policy, We the apex body of all ethnic nationalities in the country appeal to Nigeria youths to remain calm and resolute as any spark may lead to a conflagration.

"We equally call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of the nation to address the nation, if possible task the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on quicker ways of existing the hard times citizens are currently passing through.

Before the postponement, expected at presidential debate to present their manifesto on Youth Development Agenda are: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP,), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Christopher Imumolen, Accord Party (AP), Dumebi Kachukwu African Democratic Party(ADC), Ado Ibrahim of the Young People's Party (YPP) and Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

