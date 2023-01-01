Gunmen have killed the wife of Oyeku Chima, commander of the Ebube Agu security outfit in Afikpo south LGA of Ebonyi state.

According to NAN, Chris Anyanwu, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the development to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital.

Speaking on the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, Anyanwu said the house of the LGA commander was also set ablaze.

“A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the divisional police officer, Afikpo south division in the state, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda youth leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that at about 0230hrs on January 1, 2023, the house of the Afikpo south Ebube Agu commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima, located at Owutu Edda, was attacked,” the police spokesperson said.

“His house was set ablaze, while his wife, Chima, was killed by the attackers.

“It has not been established who perpetrated the dastardly act. The said Ebube Agu commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that did it.

“The commissioner of police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

“Further to that, detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the command’s tactical teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book pronto.

“It is rather unfortunate that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year.”

The south-east governors had, in April 2021, established the Ebube Agu security outfit to tackle issues of insecurity in the zone.

Source: Legit.ng