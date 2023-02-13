The family of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has been caught in the web of controversy

Rashida Bello, the wife of the pragmatic governor and his nephew, Ali Bello, has both resumed trial for alleged money laundering

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the duo and two other accomplices are involved in a N3bn money laundering case

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has resumed the money laundering trial involving Rashida Bello the wife of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and his nephew, Ali Bello.

As reported by the by the Nigerian Tribune, the governor's nephew, Ali was was one of the four defendant that was remanded by the court just after their arraignment on Wednesday, February 8.

The defendant are currently facing an 18-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

Legit.ng gathered that other defendants include Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyada Sadat.

According to the charges filed by the EFCC before the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the alleged were said to have procured E- Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18(a), 15(20)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The charges further reads:

"Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in November, 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to transfer the aggregate sum of $570,330 to account number no; 426-6644272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to with: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Rashida Bello (at large) between 26th July, 2021-6th April, 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to remove from the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court to account no. 426-664-4272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, the aggregate sum of $570,330 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit; criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2) ( c ) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 ( 3 )of the same Act.”

Defendants plead not guilty to all 18-charges

However, the alleged pleaded not guilty to all charges with the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) asked the court to stipulate a trial date for the defense to prove their not guilty status.

On the other hand, the defence counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN) appealed to Justice Egwuatu for his client to be released on bail pending when the hearing of the case will commence proper.

Justice Egwuatu refused this plea and remanded the alleged until the resumption of trial on Monday, February 13.

