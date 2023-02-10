The Nigerian government has stated what it would do with the Supreme Court order on old naira notes

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated that the government would abide by the Supreme Court order

He said that the Nigerian government would still go ahead to challenge the order and the suit by the three governors

The Federal Government, via the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has revealed its position on the Supreme Court order restraining it from stopping the circulation of the old naira notes.

Malami stated on Thursday, February 9, 2023, that while the Nigerian government would abide by the Supreme ruling restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) demonetization policy, it would still take steps to set aside the interim order.

FG restates commitment to the rule of law

ThisDay reports that the AGF stated that the Nigerian government, in deference to the rule of law, would abide by the Supreme Court order, despite its intention to challenge it and would do so within the ambit of the law.

Malami’s comments come as the Nigerian government filed a suit challenging the order of the Supreme Court regarding another case by three state governors questioning the February 10 deadline set by the CBN phasing out old N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes.

Malami said the federal government could challenge any order it is not pleased with, saying it would do so using lawful means.

Malami said:

“The rule of law provides that there has to be obedience to the judgment and orders of the Supreme Court. The rule of law provides that when you are unhappy with a ruling, you can file an application to set it aside. In compliance with the rights and privileges vested in us as a government, we are equally looking at challenging the order and seeking for it to be set aside.”

FG insists on challenge suit by three governors

He further stated that the Nigerian government had put machinery in place to challenge the apex court’s jurisdiction to hear the suit filed by the three governors.

He said:

“The Supreme Court granted the order, and the order incidentally lapses on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, which is the day of the hearing; with that position in mind, we have taken steps to file an objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.”

He stated that the federal government wants to challenge the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction because CBN is an integral and necessary party to the matter regardless of the hue it takes.

Legit,ng reported thata day before ending the circulation of old naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) is yet to react to the Supreme Court decision temporarily stopping it from ending the circulation of old naira notes on February 10, 2023.

Instead, the apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Wednesday, February 9, 2023, over the court’s decision.

Nigerians are waiting with bated breath for a statement from the Central Bank on the next line of action over the Supreme Court decision.

Source: Legit.ng