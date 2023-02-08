The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has promised to partner with the National Peace Committee, Imo State Chapter.

Governor Uzodimma made this promise during the courtesy visit of the members of the committee to the Government House, Owerri.

In his address, the Governor advised them to take it as a responsibility to ensure the restoration of peace anchored on justice, noting that his government will support and give them the necessary logistics that will make their job easy.

He encouraged them to find courage and confront evil men sponsoring violence and insecurity in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Committee in the State, Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Philip Ogbonna said they came to inform Governor Uzodimma that the National Peace Committee Imo State Chapter had since been inaugurated in Imo State on November 7, 2022 and to request that the Governor gives them the necessary support and logistics to fulfill their mandate.

