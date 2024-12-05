The Ikwerre Youths Progressive Initiative (IYPI) has urged Rotimi Amaechi to run for President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

IYPI leader Barrister Cosmas Ozinyowe emphasized Amaechi's potential to redefine Igbo identity

The group praised Amaechi’s political legacy, including his pivotal role in APC’s 2015 victory, and sees his candidacy as a chance to promote national unity

The Ikwerre Youths Progressive Initiative (IYPI), a socio-cultural group, has urged former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to vie for the position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement delivered by the group's National Leader, Barrister Cosmas Ozinyowe, the IYPI extolled Amaechi’s leadership qualities, describing him as a transformative figure whose candidacy could redefine the Igbo identity and foster unity among over 70 million Igbos worldwide.

Source: Facebook

Ozinyowe emphasized Amaechi’s suitability for the role, citing his track record in governance and political strategy.

"The position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo offers you a unique opportunity to lead with vision, redefine the Igbo identity in Nigeria’s political landscape, and pave the way for a united and prosperous Nigeria," said Ozinyowe.

He highlighted Amaechi's ability to bridge internal divides and amplify Igbo voices on the national stage, adding that his extensive experience as a two-term governor and minister makes him a perfect fit for the role.

Ozinyowe pointed out that Amaechi’s tenure as President-General would allow him to leverage his relationships across the South-South, North, and West regions.

"Your relationships with other regional blocs will foster national unity through cultural exchanges, regional economic partnerships, and political dialogue," he noted.

The IYPI also praised Amaechi’s legacy in governance and politics, recalling his pivotal role in leading the APC to an unprecedented victory in 2015.

"As a political strategist, you have united diverse interests and delivered results against the odds. This is the caliber of leadership Ohanaeze needs," Ozinyowe said.

The group believes Amaechi’s leadership could heal historical wounds, promote inclusive governance, and position Ohanaeze as a significant force in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

Source: Legit.ng