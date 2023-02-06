An angry old man who was unable to withdraw his money from a bank lost his cool and went off on bank staff

The man who said he is 82 years old lamented his inability to get his money apparently due to CBN's cashless policy

After the video went viral on TikTok, Nigerians on the platform lashed out at the bank staff for mistreating the old man

Anger has trailed the video of an old man who could not access his hard-earned money from a commercial bank.

It appears the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN policy on limited cash withdrawals was applied to the man.

The video posted on TikTok by @mirianchinagorom52 showed the man visibly angry in the banking halls.

Video of an old man angry inside bank

He was quarreling and lashing out at the bank staff who he accused of refusing to give him his hard-earned money.

According to him, at his age, the bank staff should pray to get old as he is. He said he is 82 years old and that he has been banking since 1974.

Since the CBN cashless policy started, Nigerians have been finding it increasingly difficult to access cash for their daily needs.

While the newly introduced Naira notes have remained largely scarce, PoS operators have increased their charges thereby compounding the problem.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Cresglobalforex said:

"82 and strong what a blessing. God give me long life good health wealth and peace of mind."

@adughwadestinyobe commented:

"CBN expose some banks are hiding the new note."

@user8334030659711 said:

Daddy sorry, chai God help us."

@Afe page reacted:

"Just see his speech and gallant statue. Sir, it's well. More years sir."

Video of angry man in commercial bank

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man threatened to scatter a commercial bank.

The man was unable to enter the bank when he wanted to deposit his old Naira notes.

A security man who was at the bank door refused to allow him in, so he got angry and threatened fire and brimstone.

A lot of Nigerians who saw the video had a good laugh while others blamed the CBN for the chaos witnessed at several banks.

