The Central Bank of Nigeria has urged Nigerians to be patient as naira scarcity persists

Godwin Emefiele CBN governor has also called on commercial banks to provide a resting place with chairs and tent

The old design of 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes is expected to be phased out on February 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria has appealed to Nigerians to be patient as the newly redesigned naira notes will be in circulation and accessible in no time.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the CBN made the appeal while speaking with journalists on Friday, February 4, 2022.

According to him people should be calm and adopt a good queuing system while trying to get new notes, Punch reports.

CBN promises naira scarcity will end soon Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Getty Images

He also added that the new naira notes are for the benefit of the Nigerian economy and the reward after the challenges is enormous.

Emefiele words:

“I understand the agitation and I’m begging in God’s name, we are on our knees begging people to please show understanding.

“In our meetings with the banks, we have told them to set up tents and chairs, give people numbers, which I’m sure some people will say it is old fashioned.

“But at this time that we’re trying to get the currency in circulation amongst everybody, people have to have numbers and they come in under a queueing arrangements that when you come in you get served, if it finishes, just be patient.

“By tomorrow, when you come back, they will start from where they stopped, you will not be cheated.

“Let’s just be calm and adopt a good queueing system, the assurance we give is that it will eventually go round

Source: Legit.ng