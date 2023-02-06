The Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has weighed in on the scarcity of the new naira notes

While reacting to the wailings of Nigerians, CAN called for the probe of banks that are hoarding the new currency

Meanwhile, the association further commended the president for the 10-day extension of the deadline which elapses by Saturday, February 10th

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, has demanded the probe of banks hoarding the new naira notes.

This was as the association hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, for insisting that the 2023 elections must be free and devoid of vote-buying, a report by The Punch noted.

CBN gets a message from CAN as the scarcity of new notes bites harder. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

CAN demands probe of banks hoarding new notes

The Christian group through its chairman, Reverend John Hayab, in a statement in Kaduna on Sunday, February 5th, also commended Buhari for the ten (10) days extension given for the swap of the old naira notes.

As the scarcity of the new currency persists CAN, however, called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to do everything possible within its power to ensure that the new notes circulate to end the stress being faced by the Nigerian masses in accessing the new notes.

