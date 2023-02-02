Residents of Agege and its environs would be witnessing a seven-day traditional and cultural displays

Also, during the event ₦500 million education endowment fund will be raised for the benefit of residents of the area

Mudashiru Obasa, and other prominent leaders, sons and daughters of Agege plan to showcase more of the virtues of the ancient town

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Residents of Agege and its environs would be witnessing a seven-day traditional and cultural displays that would culminate in the raising of a ₦500 million education endowment fund for the benefit of residents of the area.

The 7-day funfair program which was slated to start by December 6, 2022 has been moved to February 3.

In a press briefing attended by Legit.ng on Thursday February 2nd, 2023, at the Agege Local Government premises, Special Adviser Parastatal and Monitoring Afolabi Ayantayo revealed that the Agege Day Celebration was created to illuminate, entertain, inform and educate people of ancestral town in Lagos.

Agege town begins 7-day traditional celebration. Photo credit: Aanu Adegun

Source: Original

He said the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other prominent leaders, sons and daughters of Agege plan to showcase more of the virtues of the ancient town that is beginning to gain prominence as a result of massive infrastructural developments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ayantayo also added that the celebration is to continue to build on the cohesion among the people of Agege - bringing people who have lived in the town far and wide together.

The 7-Day celebration will begin with Jumat Service at the Agege Central Mosque, Atobaje on Friday February 3, 2022.

A special Sunday church service will also be held at the St. Saviour's African Cathedral, Old Abeokut Motor Road, Agege on February 5. Tuesday February 7, will be for the secondary students as a debate competition will be held at Government College Ipaja, road, Orile-Agege.

A beauty pageant tagged Miss Agege will be held at the WAB Multipurpose Event Center on Friday February 10.

After that a novelty football match will be played at the Agege Stadium on Sunday February 12.

The grand finale will be the party and launching of the N500m Agege Education Fund at the Agege Stadium as youths will be greeted by the performance of Kwam 1 and Small Doctor.

2023 Election: Obasa speaks on what Nigerians will gain if Tinubu is elected

Meanwhile, Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state house of representatives expressed confidence that Nigerians will experience good deals if they vote for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, and sent to Legit.ng, the speaker urged the people of the state to vote massively for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his second term bid.

Speaking in his new year message to Nigerians on Sunday, January 1, congratulated the people for being part of the new year.

Source: Legit.ng