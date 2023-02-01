Protesters have taken siege at the premises of a London Court of the ongoing trial of a former Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Punch reports that the protesters in their numbers staged the protest ahead of the court proceedings on the alleged organ trafficking case slammed on Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

Pro and anti-Ekweremadu protesters were stationed at a London court during his trial. Photo: Vanguard

It was, however, gathered that they were two groups of protesters - the anti and pro-Ekweremmadu - teams staged at the court premises on Tuesday, January 31.

Some of the protesters who spoke on the alleged organ trafficking trial against the Nigerian lawmaker described the case as unbelievable.

Citizen Gbola said that it is not done anywhere in the world where a serving lawmaker and a former deputy Senate president who allegedly committed such an offence is getting his regular salary.

His words:

“I mean, this case is unbelievable. Where else in the world would you have a deputy senate president, who is still a serving senator, he’s still getting his regular wage?”

The protester further called for the right actions to be taken by the Nigerian government with respect to the ongoing trial.

Fresh facts emerge as court gives verdict on Ekweremadu’s case

The Federal High Court described the ongoing travails of former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as disturbing.

In its ruling, the Federal High Court held that no Nigerian, at home or abroad should suffer such an ill fate.

The court, while vacating the interim order that allowed the FG to seize Ekweremadu's 40 properties, berated the EFCC for the role it played in the lawmaker's continued detention.

Embattled Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year in jail

Meanwhile, the embattled Nigerian lawmaker Senator Ike Ekweremadu was in jail for the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations as the Central Criminal Court in London denied him bail yet again.

As reported by Punch newspaper, the court denied him bail on Tuesday, December 21, on the premise that he was a flight risk.

It was gathered that the letter on assets forfeiture cases against him by the EFCC also played a part in the bail denial.

