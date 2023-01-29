President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly appointed Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The newly appointed director-general will officially take over the mantle of leadership at the NYSC on Monday, January 30

Ahmed will take over from Christy Uba who was appointed to head the NYSC in an acting capacity after the former DG, Mohammed Fadah, was sacked for alleged incompetence

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

A report by The Punch indicates that Ahmed will officially take over from Christy Uba on Monday, January 30.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed as the new NYSC DG. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Uba, the most senior director in the agency, had been in charge of the NYSC for about three months.

She was appointed by the president in an acting capacity following the sacking of Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah over alleged incompetence and poor performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She made history as the first woman to be appointed to NYSC since its establishment about 50 years ago.

Buhari appoints Lawal Sano to FIRS board

In another related report, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Lawal Sani Stores to the Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, January 9, by Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser, media & communications to the minister of finance, budget & national planning, Zaina Ahmed.

The new appointee and Why Buhari approved his appointment Stores is to replace Ado Danjuma, who represented the North West Zone, and was recently appointed Executive Director at the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited.

Buhari approves reconstitution of NDIC's board.

Similarly, President Buhari on Monday, January 9, approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)'s board.

He also approved the appointment of some new members and the reappointment of some existing members to the board.

The ministry of finance, budget and national planning in a statement on Monday explained that the new appointments and reappointments of the NDIC board were necessary “to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy”.

Source: Legit.ng