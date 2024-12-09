Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Maiduguri, Borno state - Aisha Alkali Wakil popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, and two others have been sentenced to five years imprisonment each over six million fraud.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri gave the judgement on Thursday, November 28, 2024.,

The culprits were charged with cheating, conspiracy, and giving false information to the tune of N6m. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

The culprits were arraigned on four-count amended charges bordering on cheating, conspiracy, and giving false information to the tune of N6m.

According to EFCC, the culprits are Wakil, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (NGO), Programme Manager, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Country Director, Prince Lawal Shoyode.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement issued via irs X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC on Monday, December 9

“Sometime between October and November 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Alhaji Bukar Kachalla of Abks Ventures Limited to deliver to you a Toyota Camry 2012 Model worth N6,000,000.00 (Six Million Naira) only under the guise of executing a contract for the purchase of the said car and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges prepared against them by the EFCC.

Justice Kumaliya thereafter convicted and sentenced the defendants to five years imprisonment without an option of fine each.

The Judge further ordered the defendants to jointly and severally restitute the balance of N3.5m to the petitioner or in default, serve an additional five years jail term each.

Mama Boko Haram, 2 others sentenced To 10 years imprisonment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Borno State High Court sentenced Mama Boko Haram, Daura, and Shoyade to 10 years’ imprisonment.

EFCC arraigned the defendants on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense to the tune of N40m.

Justice Umaru Fadawu said that the prison term shall run concurrently on the expiration of all prison terms.

