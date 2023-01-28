Threats by some groups to begin mass protests over fuel scarcity has been dismissed by private taxi owners

The group stated that such measures are extreme and could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the country

The association expressed confidence in the abilities of the GMD of NNPL, Mele Abba Kyari to resolve the crisis

FCT, Abuja - As the fuel scarcity lingers across Nigeria, the Private Taxi Owners Association of Nigeria (PTOAN) has commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited (NNPL), Mele Abba Kyari for his commitment to resolve the crisis.

The group dissociated itself from the planned mass protest occasioned by scarcity of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, saying the action would not be in the best interest of the association, the business community and the country.

PTOAN commended the GMD of NNPL, Mele Kyari for his efforts to resolve the crisis. Photo credit: @NNPL

Addressing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on Saturday, January 28 in Abuja, the national chairman of the association, Mallam Bala Madaki Tiskea and national secretary, Mr Ayodele Femi, said, the association believes in negotiation and a roundtable discussion.

The group stated that such negotiations would be helpful in finding a lasting solution to the perennial fuel scarcity in the country rather than embarking on protest that would further disrupt the economy.

The Association said, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has already captured what it takes to sanitise the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry.

The noted that the implementation of the PIA may not be in the best interest of saboteurs, who they accused of frustrating the efforts of the NNPL.

PTOAN stated that the steering committee on fuel scarcity which was recently constituted should have ample time to investigate activities of saboteurs.

They said:

“We are dissociating ourselves from the planned mass protest due to fuel scarcity across the country because we believed that all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry can discuss the perennial fuel scarcity at a roundtable with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“The mass protest in our view, would not be in the best interest of our association, the business community and the nation, particularly ahead of next month’s general election which is critical to the smooth transition of the country from one regime to another.”

In a related development, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Department of Petroleum Resources have taken measures to address the situation in Abuja.

At the NNPC filling station in the Ushafa area of the Nigerian capital, DSS officials were seen destroying jerricans brought to the station by black marketers.

A male DSS official was seen aggressively tearing into pieces jerricans brought in to purchase the product for the black market business.

Meanwhile, oil marketers have revealed that the supply hitches associated with the distribution of petrol may persist till June 2023.

According to them, the scarcity of the product in recent times, is based on the federal government’s plan to end the petrol subsidy.

The public relations officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chief Ukadike, said fuel imports and subsidy were making Nigerians suffer.

