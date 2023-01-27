Governor Hope Uzodimma has claimed that the insecurity being witnessed in the southeastern state is artificial

The Imo state governor also insisted that he will ensure an open system of governance where power resides with the people

Meanwhile, the influential southeast governor also promised to ensure a free and fair elections as the country heads to poll this year

Governor Hope Uzodimma reiterated his commitment to an open system of governance where power resides with the people.

The Imo state governor disclosed this while commending the Liaison officers for their consistency to the ideals of the party, the Governor stated that the failed efforts of the opposition and the politically sponsored insecurity in the State are in vain and will soon come to an end, The Cable Newspaper reports.

Governor Uzodimma says some politicians causing artificial insecurity in Imo state. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

His Excellency assured them that his Government will provide the necessary measures for a free, fair and safe elections. He added that he will not be cowed by desperate politicians working to disenfranchise Ndi Imo by causing artificial insecurity in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

