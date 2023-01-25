Amid the rampant brain drain among Nigerian youths, the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria is coming up with activities and ideas to engage creative minds

AAAN on Tuesday, said as part of its activities to mark the celebration of its 50th anniversary, it will be holding an anniversary lecture

The association added that it will also be convening an annual general meeting apart from unveiling its anniversary logo

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) on Tuesday, January 24, come up with an initiative to push back the tide of brain drain sweeping across Nigeria, especially in youth circles.

To celebrate and appreciate creative minds, AAAN has lined up a series of activities on the sidelines of its golden jubilee celebration, the central aspect of which will be the unveiling of on Tuesday kick-started its golden jubilee celebration with the unveiling of the anniversary logo.

AAAN is set to celebrate and engage creative minds in Nigeria (Photo: Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria)

Speaking on the activities of the grand event, AAAN's president, Steve Babaeko, said the association will be rolling out the drums to celebrate five decades of excellence and dedication to the Nigerian marketing communications space.

Babaeko disclosed that as part of the activities, AAAN will be recognising and celebrating industry icons, both past, and present, whose efforts have contributed to making the Nigerian creative industry a force to reckon with, locally and internationally.

He noted:

“This milestone marks half a century of creative excellence and dedication to the advertising industry of Nigeria, and we are proud to celebrate with the unveiling of this Logo.

This logo, designed by one of our talented creative designers, Bashorun Olabayo, represents the growth and evolution of AAAN over the last 50 years. The bold and modern design represents our commitment to stay at the forefront of the industry, while the colours and imagery pay homage to our diverse culture and heritage.

"It represents our commitment to continue to provide services that will enhance the development of advertising in Nigeria. This logo will serve as a symbol of our organisation's achievements and aspirations and would be seen in all our communications."

He tweeted this on his Twitter page:

On his part, Olalekan Fadolapo, the director-general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), hailed the association for achieving this feat in spite of the many challenges it passed through over the years.

Also speaking, the executive director of AAAN, Kemi Fabusoro, revealed some of the activities for the ceremony as a mini golf tournament for charity, a walk for life health initiative, an anniversary documentary chronicling the journey of the association, an anniversary lecture, and an annual general meeting.

