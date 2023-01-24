Efforts are ongoing to help Nigerian children and teenagers eradicate early marriage and some other issues affecting them

According to organisers of the scheme, children can harness the power of sports to become better version of themselves

Also, it is believed that through monthly sporting activities and exercises, mentorship and empowerment programmes, lives of children and young adults will be enhanced

In efforts to help hundreds of children in Nigeria, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, has declared that the voices of children can be amplified and that they can participate in their self development through relevant support.

Ogunleye-Bello who is the executive director of the Female Advocacy Monitoring and Empowerment Foundation (FAME) in a statement made available to Legit.ng says the advocacy group has partnered with a sport company to harness the power of sport to better the lives of children in Nigeria.

She said:

“Our focus is to advocate alongside the people, amplify their voices, and bring them closer to where they can access the relevant support, participate in their development and ultimately, sustainably exit their crises."

It is believed that this will help improve access to quality and affordable education, reduction in early marriage, promotion of gender equality among children.

This in turn is expected to contribute to the reduction in inequalities among children and young adults in Nigeria.

In a related development, FAME in partnership with the French Embassy, flagged off a 16-day School-Related Gender Based Violence (SRGBV) activism programme.

The program officer of technical cooperation of the French Embassy, Camille Oren, revealed that this is one of the many initiatives the French government supports in ensuring proper sensitisation and the fight against violence against women.

Oren said:

"The French Embassy has a rich programme to commemorate the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. So the objective was to raise cultural actions to raise awareness, galvanise efforts towards the elimination of violence against women and girls."

She stated that the collaboration with FAME Foundation is to promote a more practical and operational initiative to train young girls to learn how to defend themselves. Oren further revealed that the French Embassy has other affiliations with civil society organisations on gender-based initiatives and climate change.

