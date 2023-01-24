The Lekki Deep Sea Port has been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Lagos

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the deep seaport can be best described as the first in Nigeria

The port has three terminals: the container terminal, the liquid terminal, and the dry bulk terminal

President Muhammadu Buhari has Monday, January 23, commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port during a visit to Lagos.

The president who was on a two-day working visit to the state was scheduled to commission the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos Rice Mill and the Imota, 18.75 killometres Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six lane expressway.

Buhari made his first stop at the sea port before proceeding to the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, Ikorodu where he commissioned the 32 metric tonnes per hour mill.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared beautiful photos from the seaport and rice mill on his Twitter page.

Buhari commissions Lekki deep seaport. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The port has three terminals: the container terminal, the liquid terminal, and the dry bulk terminal. The container terminal has an initial draft of 14 metres, with the potential for further dredging to 16.5 metres. The terminal is able to handle 2.5 million 20-foot standard containers per year.

Some of the iconic photos of Lekki deep seaport. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

According to report, it is the first port in Nigeria with ship-to-shore cranes. It has three of these container gantry cranes; they belong to the “Super-post-Panamax” group – this means that they can reach and unload the rearmost row of containers even if the container ship is wider than the Panama Canal (49m or 160ft maximum boat beam).

The Lekki deep seaport is believed to be first of its kind in Nigeria. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Going further, the port’s computerised system will allow container identification and clearance from the office, and human interaction will be minimal in the physical operations.

President Buhari pictured commissioning the Lekki deep seaport. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-olu

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng