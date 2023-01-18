Former senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has demanded apology from a popular blog for publishing his pictures alongside two females skit makers.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Melaye who is also the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Campaign Council was accused of being romantically linked with the two content creators.

Dino Melaye threatens lawsuit as blogger posts his photo. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

The blogger wrote:

“I like fine pictures sha. Hard work under Dino no be small work oo. I dey come.”

Reacting to the blog’s post via his Facebook page, Dino lashed out tagging the blogger as an APC agent after resharing a screenshot of the blog’s post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He consequently threatened legal action against the blogger if they didn’t come through with an apology within the next 24 hours.

“I will sue you this time. Will locate you. I don’t know any of these ladies. Agent of APC. You will not get away with your lies and unfounded story this time."

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are having non of it. Here are reactions

Arakunrin Goke Olanusi

"As if you no dey sleep with women. You better shrup before Gistlover will come with another evidence that will hit you hard."

Saifu Adam Bawa Kajuru

"Calm down bro, just browse and think, since you know them as APC agent, you can easily remember that young lady."

Joshua Clement Obi

"And APC will sue u for calling these ladies their agent. Or do u have a prove that they are APC agent? What if those ladies have prove that u knack them?"

Ismaeel Kasim

If I were you, I will remain silent. Issues like this are best treated when you intentionally ignore them. This is politics!! And this is what you get when you talk more than what you can hold. You better keep quite or else more damaging videos will be released

Bunmi Gifty

"Dino stop talking about what you know you did thinking nobody sees you. Nothing like sue anybody oga Dino rest. You do ham abi you no do ham? Answer me first."

Anointed King

"Oga everything nor be politics, Gistlover has revealed many things about APC candidate, so stop it already. You threesome abi you nor threesome? Tell me now. Meanwhile how far about the SPVs, u wan still dare that guy?"

Ibukun Ibk Agunbiade

"Everything that happens to you is Agent of APC, Shey na today you dey knack them left and right? Oga Ade park one side joor."

Ishaka Abdulazeez

"Please reserve your strength for Festus Keyamo and leave these girls. A big court case is coming. Keyamo has petitioned your ATM. Please take note, one of the charges, if found guilty, is not bailable. It's 5yrs imprisonment."

Asika Onye Frank

"You most know because you are not the only man on social media big man with small pikin sense."

Sen Orfekperga Bemdoo Hindan

"Oga, if them give you two fine babes, collect them. If you don't want, connect me sir."

Phronesis Ojugo

"If you provoke Gistlover your video go circulate before your 24hrs ultimatum."

Source: Legit.ng