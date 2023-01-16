The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele has announced his return to Nigeria

The whereabouts of the CBN governor have been in the spotlight in recent days following his travails with DSS

Emefiele has released a statement that he is back and has also promised to continue his duties

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced his return to the country in a statement issued Monday evening.

The statement was signed by Osita Nwanisobi, CBN's Director, of Corporate Communications.

In the statement, Emefiele vowed to keep performing the tasks President Muhammadu Buhari directs him to perform, Dailytrust reports.

Emeifele confirms his return to Nigeria after two weeks in the UK Credit: @cbn

Source: Twitter

CBN governor makes promises

Here is the details of the CBN statement:

“The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.

CBN travails with DSS

Emefiele has been out of the country for several weeks amidst fears he would be arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) who are investigating several allegations against him, including corruption and terrorism financing.

The prolonged stay of CBN governor Emefiele in the UK raised concerns among civic organizations and prominent individuals that he was being tried for his recent policies.

Concerns grew to the point that a judge in Abuja ordered the State Security Service (SSS) not to arrest Emefiele when he returned.

However, Premium Times reports that the CBN governor got President Muhammadu Buhari’s permission for two weeks of leave.

