The body of Bolanle Raheem, a female Nigerian lawyer killed on Christmas day, in the Year 2022, has finally arrived at the church for burial

This development was shared on Twitter and accompanied by pictures in the early hours of Tuesday, January 17

Meanwhile, the killer cop who was accused of killing the Lagos-based lawyer has earlier pleaded not guilty to the crime

Finally, the remains of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem who was killed by a trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi, in the Ajah area of Lagos state have arrived at the church for burial.

The Cable confirmed this development through a post shared on its Twitter page on Tuesday, January 17, accompanied by emotional pictures.

The body of Bolanle Raheem arrives at the Church for Burial. Photo credit: @thecableng

Emotions are high

"PHOTOS: Body of Bolanle Raheem arrives church for burial."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the media on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@PeterObi's thinnest voice tweeted:

"May the Lord God comfort the family."

@PeterObi's thinnest voic tweeted:

"This is so sad."

@VictorS99122648 tweeted:

"My beloved family sends our condolence to the family of late Bolanle Raheem. May the good Lord Jesus Christ arise for you in this trying time. Amen."

@seemahs_couture tweeted:

"This is disheartening ☹️may God almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss."

Lawyer Raheem Bolanle: Alleged killer cop pleads not guilty to murder

The embattled police officer, Drambi Vandi of the Lagos state police command, accused of killing a female lawyer, Raheem Bolanle, has pleaded not guilty in court.

As reported by TheCable, the suspended Vandi was arraigned on Monday, January 16 before the Lagos state high court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) annex.

The embattled police officer was reported to have been arraigned before the high court on a one-count charge of murder.

Court gives verdict on police officer who allegedly killed pregnant lawyer in Lagos

Meanwhile, the court had earlier sanctioned the remandment of Drambi Vandi to the Ikoyi correctional facility.

Chief magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, of the Lagos magistrate court in Yaba, delivered the judgment on Friday.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, the attorney-general of Lagos state, filed a one-count charge before the court against Vandi.

