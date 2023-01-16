Drambi Vandi, the alleged cop who killed a female pregnant lawyer on Christmas day last year has been arraigned

The embattled police officer, Drambi Vandi of the Lagos state police command alleged of killing a female lawyer, Raheem Bolanle has pleaded not guilty in court.

As reported by TheCable, the suspended Vandi was arraigned on Monday, January 16 before the Lagos state high court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) annex.

IGP Usman Baba Alkali sanctioned the suspension of Drambi Vandi over the alleged killing of a female pregnant lawyer. Photo: NPF HQ

The embattled police officer was reported to have been arraigned before the high court on a one-count charge of murder.

During the arraignment proceedings in court, the charge sheet was read to the hearing of the suspect who subsequently pleaded not guilty.

How Bolanle was allegedly killed

Officer Vandi became a topic of national discussion across the federation when he was alleged to have shot and killed Bolanle.

It was gathered that the deceased before the unfortunate incident was on her way back home from a Christmas outing with her family before she was shot.

Her demise caused a lot of outrage across the federation as well as on social media which reignited the social media protest against reckless police officers.

Upon this incident, the embattled Vandi was issued a suspension on the directives of the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba Alkali.

His suspension was approved four days after the incident by the Police Service Commission (PSC) before the state filed a charge of murder against him at the high court.

Vandi was immediately locked up at the Ikoyi correctional facility pending his arraignment and prosecution.

Reacting to this development, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) gave kudos to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for handling the situation with immediacy.

Court gives verdict on police officer who allegedly killed pregnant lawyer in Lagos

Meanwhile, the court had earlier sanctioned the remandment of Drambi Vandi to the Ikoyi correctional facility.

Chief magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, of the Lagos magistrate court in Yaba, delivered the judgment on Friday.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, the attorney-general of Lagos state, filed a one-count charge before the court against Vandi.

