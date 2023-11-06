The New Testament Bible has been translated into another Nigerian indigenous language

Two decades after the revelation was conceived, the Nigeria Bible Translation Trust (NBTT) completed the translation of the New Testament into the Karai-Karai Language

The Karai-Karai is an ancient indigenous dialect in Yobe State, the northeastern part of Nigeria

Potiskum, Yobe - The Nigeria Bible Translation Trust (NBTT) has completed the translation of the New Testament into the Karai-Karai Language, aiming to nurture the Christian faith in the country through the use of the mother tongue.

The translation project was a joint effort between NBTT and the Karai-Karai Bible Language Association (KKBLA) to ensure a deeper comprehension of the scriptures among Christian communities, students, researchers, and others who wish to read the Bible in the Karai-Karai language, Daily Trust reported.

It was gathered that the revelation to translate the New Testament Bible into the Karai-Karai dialect was conceived 23 years ago. Photo Credit: Facebook and Mario Tama/Getty Images

During the unveiling of the New Testament at ECWA 1 Potiskum in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State, Mr Yusuf Musa, the Chairman of KKBLA, explained that this endeavour began on August 2, 2005.

How the project was conceived 23 years ago

The project had been dormant for approximately 23 years until Mr Sule Auta, the former executive secretary of NBTT, visited the state on August 16, 2005, to confirm the Karai-Karai Christian Community's continued interest in the translation work.

Mr. Musa emphasized the significance of dedicating the New Testament to the Karai-Karai language, highlighting its importance for developing the mother tongue and the Christian faith.

He also revealed that NBTT has produced 1024,000 copies of the translated Bible in Karai-Karai, aiming to enable the tribe to have a deeper connection with God.

Mrs. Patience M. Toma, representing the Executive Director of NBTT, expressed the need for the Karai-Karai Language to be included in school curriculums alongside widely spoken languages.

She stressed that teaching the language in schools would empower children to easily read and comprehend the scriptures, allowing them to dedicate their lives to God with greater understanding and clarity.

