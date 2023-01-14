Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle says his administration has found 199 ghost doctors on the payroll of the state government.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

He said the state government was paying salaries for “280 doctors but there are 81 medical doctors” in the state in reality.

Matawalle made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen in his residence in Maradun town, the headquarters of Maradun Local Government Area of the state, adding that the situation made it difficult to pay their monthly salary.

He said he had met with the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) officials and other stakeholders on how to trace those 199 ghost doctors who spent long period of time collecting salary illegally with a view to correcting the anomaly.

“The the stakeholders confirmed to me that the motive behind the delay on the payment of salary to health workers was the fact that they wanted to ensure that things go right and we are going to address all the lacuna in the health sector very soon.

“I have paid both November and December salaries to all the health workers but unfortunately we discovered discrepancies on the way the salaries are being paid,” Matawalle said.

Matawalle explained that the discovery of the ghost doctors was as a result of the ongoing data capturing of all the state workforce through the office of the state Head of Service as part of the state government readiness to commence proper implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to the state workforce.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng