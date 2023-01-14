Nigeria is one of the largest countries in Africa. As a result of this, needs big markets to cater for needs of her teeming population.

In this report, Legit.ng brings you the top 10 famous markets in the country and what they are known for.

1. Onitsha market (Anambra)

Onitsha Market is one of the largest markets in Nigeria based on geographical size and volume of goods. It is based in the city of Onitsha, Onitsha north local government area, of Anambra state. Goods mainly old there are: Clothing and Textile, Fashion Items, Computers and Computer Accessories, Phones and Phone Accessories.

2. Computer village (Ikeja, Lagos)

Computer village, located at Ikeja, Lagos state is the largest ICT accessory market in Nigeria and probably Africa. Phone, computer gadgets and accessories are repaired or sold.

3. Balogun Market (Marina, Lagos)

Located in Lagos Island. Balogun market is Nigeria's home of fabrics. It sprawls across many streets on the island.

4. Ladipo market (Mushin, Lagos)

5. Ariaria market (Aba, Abia)

6. Bodija market (Ibadan, Oyo)

7. Oil Mill market (Port Harcourt, Rivers)

8. Zaki biam yam market (Benue)

9. Kasuwar kwari (Kano)

10. Alaba International Market (Lagos)

