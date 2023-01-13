Late Dora Akunyili's daughter has been appointed as the chief medical officer at the Jersey City Medical Center in the United States of America

Ijeaom's appointment which was announced on January 11, took effect from Monday, January 2, at the facility

The leadership of the medical centre described Ijeoma as an asset to the medical centre as the residents of Hudson County

Ijeoma, the daughter of late Professor Dora Akunyili, a former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been named as the new chief medical officer of the Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJ Barnabas Health facility, in the United States of America.

Akunyili's appointment which is expected to become effective from Monday, January 2, was announced by the hospital on its website on Wednesday, January 11.

Ijeoma Akunyili has been named the Chief Medical Officer of Jersey City Medical Centre, New Jersey. Photo: Jersey City Medical Centre, New Jersey, Guardian

Source: UGC

In a statement released by the Jersey City Medical Center in New Jersey, Akunyili is the medical centre’s first black CMO as the hospital said it is proud to add her to its executive clinical leadership team.

Andy Anderson, MD, executive vice president and chief medical and quality officer for RWJBarnabas Health said Akunyili's experience in managing multi-speciality physician groups in integrated healthcare systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community.

Anderson said:

“She will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Michael Prilutsky, President and Chief Executive Officer at the centre said Akunyili's wealth of experience will help the facility create a world-class experience for every patient.

Ijeoma AKunyili's successes and reaction

Akunyili had served as the regional medical director for TeamHealth, Northeast Group, where she led an unprecedented fourfold expansion of service lines with a specific focus on medical services and access to care for underserved populations.

She was also the chair of emergency medicine at Waterbury Hospital, a Level II trauma teaching hospital serving as a change agent while leading a team of dynamic professionals who dramatically reduced the lengths of stay, improving overall performance across multiple patient-centred metrics, and increased physician staffing.

She was awarded the 2019 Medical Director of the Year Award for the impressive turnaround of the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Department.

Speaking on her appointment, the high flyer said the opportunity to serve as the facility's CMO is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.

Her words:

“I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care."

