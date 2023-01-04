Sixteen-year-old Chioma Opara has set the records straight by emerging with flying colours in every exit examination she sat for

On Wednesday, January 4, news filtered in that a 16-year-old Nigerian set the record straight by gaining admission into two prestigious universities in the world.

Chioma secured a scholarship worth CAD 140,000 to Toronto University, Canada, and another USD 152,000 to Long Island University, USA.

Chioma Opara, 16, bagged two scholarships worth CAD 140K and $152K. Photo: NTIC

Source: Facebook

An indigene of Imo state, Chioma was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton Opara's family and is the last child of a family of four.

Being an extraordinarily brilliant student, she started her secondary education at the age of eight years. Chioma has proven to be a passionate and dedicated student.

This was evident from her clinching every prize, position, and certificate attached to internal and external examinations.

The star girl had her head up high after writing the Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC) organised by the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, a 21st-century educational hub focusing on primary to secondary education development, using Nigerian and British Curricula.

As a result of her outstanding performance in the ANMC Maths Competition, Chioma was given a 100 per cent scholarship by NTIC into her girls' section in 2016, hence her journey to academic greatness began.

While the NTIC is well known for grooming students for academic excellence and using state-of-the-art facilities to prepare students for greater things in their chosen careers, the institution has also produced some of the best brains and this year has not been an exception with Chioma leading the pack.

Speaking of character, Legit.ng gathered that the teenager is the epitome of goodness and virtue; she is kind, respectful, and endearing.

Singing her praise, teachers, students, and classmates positively acknowledged her record of excellence in academics and character, her sincere devotion to academics which has paid off handsomely as she performed exceedingly colourful in the various exit examinations.

It was also gathered that Chioma wrote her examinations and emerged with an almost perfect score of 1550 on SAT, 345 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and an unprecedented straight 9As in the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Academic excellence was her tool for showcasing beauty as seen throughout her sojourn in secondary school, Chioma continued to showcase a rare sense of brilliance and diligence.

Twenty students from NTIC got scholarships worth $1 million from four different countries - UK, USA, Canada, and Kazakstan.

Chioma's persevering nature was what made her stand head and shoulders above her peers and her passion and rapid learning rate are admirable.

In addition, the young girl participated in local and international competitions as a student of NTIC and won awards in those competitions.

All these were made possible as a result of her brilliance and her dedication to her studies which were made possible as a result of NTIC’s hands-on approach to studies. She came into NTIC as a raw, rough diamond, but NTIC polished her into a bright, Shiny diamond, staff and teacher of the institution said.

One of them said:

"She graduated top of her pairs with several medals and awards in the 2022/2023 academic session.

Indeed, we are proud to have been part of her growth, the once-shy girl that walked into NTIC in 2016 is now leaving as a bright shiny star. Greatness awaits you Chioma!"

