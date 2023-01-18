The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Abdullahi Bala Sokoto, has reiterated that his agency would continue to ensure life is bearable for the officers and ranks and files of the police force.

Legit.ng reports that Sokoto made this known on Monday, January 16, while he and his management team began an inspection tour of some of its projects executed under the Fund's 2021 intervention programme.

The executive secretary of Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Abdullahi Bala Sokoto, speaks about Fund's giant projects.

Source: UGC

The tour kicked off with projects within the FCT which include; the renovation of fourteen blocks of flats at the Rank and File Quarters in the Brick City Police Barracks, the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Radio station and the Nigeria Police Force ultra-modern Warehouse in Dei-Dei.

While responding to questions from newsmen, he pointed out that the projects are among over 100 ongoing and completed projects embarked upon by the Trust Fund under his leadership.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the standard of work done at the blocks of flats for Rank and File Quarters in Kubwa, calling on the contractor to revisit the project and keep to agreed standards.

How NPTF helped the Police radio station

In his remarks, the head of the station, Nigeria Police Radio, Andrew Anaimaka, said that courtesy of the intervention of the Trust Fund, the radio station can now compete favourably with others in the FCT in the quality of programmes

While inspecting equipment installed at the Police Radio Station, Sokoto directed the contractor to liaise with the office of the fire service Department in ensuring that all fire safety equipment is put in place and in accordance with all safety standards.

The Executive Secretary, however, commended the other contractors who handled the upgrade of the Nigeria Police Radio and the NPF Warehouse for a job well done, especially the prompt delivery of the projects.

He also revealed that the warehouse rehabilitation project was executed with a little over N270 million, while the radio upgrade gulped over N190 million.

Source: Legit.ng