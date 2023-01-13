The move by the members of the family of the late General Sani Abacha to stop the Federal Government to reopen the criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State has been halted again

In his judgment, Justice Emmanuel Agim of the Supreme Court dismissed the suit brought before the Apex Court for want of merit and substance

Meanwhile, the fresh government move to reopen the fraud probe is targeted at some family members over their alleged complicity in looting the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration

The fate of the federal government of Nigeria in recovering assets of General Sani Abacha repatriated from other foreign countries such as the United States, and Bailiwick of Jersey to mention but a few have been decided.

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 13, dismissed an appeal brought before it by members of the family of the late General Sani Abacha, seeking to stop moves to re-open the criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State and some members of his family over their alleged complicity in the looting of the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

In a unanimous judgement of the apex court read by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the concurrent findings of facts and in the matter are unassailable and consequently dismissed the appeal and ordered parties to bare the cost of the legal action, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Jubilation erupts as supreme court gives final verdict on PDP guber candidate's fate

Legit.ng reported earlier that The supreme court dismissed 2 interlocutory appeals filed before it by Otunba Jimi Lawal, an aggrieved governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, January 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A panel of 5 Justices of the supreme court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the 2 appeals after the appeal counsel, Chukwudi Enebeli, dramatically withdrew.

Lawal is in a legal battle with Oladipupo Adebutu on who should flag the PDP governorship ticket in Ogun in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Appeal Court dismisses NNPP case against Uba Sani, INEC, APC

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday, January 11 dismissed an appeal brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Uba Sani by New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

The lawyer to the Kaduna chapter of the APC Sule Shu'aibu in a statement made available to Legit.ng confirmed the court's dismissal of the appeal, No. CA/K/293/2022 by NNPP Vs. INEC & APC.

As contained in the statement, the appeal brought before the court of appeal was seeking to disqualify the gubernatorial candidate of the party and all its 34 candidates for the state house of assembly.

Source: Legit.ng