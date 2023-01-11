With many Nigerians seeking greener pastures in other foreign countries, the nation's travel passports have fallen 38 places in the past 17 years.

The Punch reports that the Henley Passport Index released for the period 2006 to 2022 showed a steady decline in the strength of the Nigerian passport when compared among 199 countries and 227 travel destinations across the world.

The Henley Passport Index usually ranks nations' passports according to the number of countries holders can access visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival programme.

From the report, Nigeria gained 11 fresh destinations but fell from 62nd in 2006 to 100th in the year 2022.

It also shows that despite the fact that the Nigerian passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 46 countries, citizens or its holders cannot access over 181 travel destinations without a visa, visa-on-arrival or e-visa arrangement.

According to the report Nigerian passport holders can only access 25 countries visa-free as of September 2022.

The countries offering visa-free, visa-on-arrival and e-visa access to Nigerians include Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Cabo Verde, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Others are Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Fiji, Micronesia, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

