The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been greeted with a resounding welcome in Anambra state

Obi who took his campaign to the ancient city of Onitsha saw thousands troop out in their numbers to drum support for him

While speaking at the campaign, he vowed to place focus on the development of Nigeria rather than complain about the shortcomings of past administration

Anambra, Onitsha - Ahead of next month's presidential polls, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, stormed Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra state, for a presidential campaign rally, where he was given a hero's welcome.

During the rally, held at the All Saints Cathedral field, on Tuesday, January 10, the LP presidential candidate assured the people that if elected, his government would build a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

Peter Obi has noted that his administration will be solely focusing on development rather than complaining about past administrations. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Facebook

Legit,ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the LP candidate was accompanied by his wife, Margaret; his vice presidential candidate, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed; LP National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure; National Woman leader, Mrs Dudu Manuga; National Youth Leader, Mr. Kennedy Ahanotu; Southeast Coordinator of the LP presidential campaign council, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene; Anambra State Coordinator, Joe-Martins Uzodike.

Others include Senatorial candidates of the party in Anambra Central, Sen. Victor Umeh; Anambra North, Hon. Tony Nwoye; Anambra South, Mr Obinna Uzoh; as well as candidates for House of Representatives, and House of Assembly candidates in Anambra.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peter Obi assured Nigerians and thousands of supporters at the rally that if elected, his government would end suffering, build a new Nigeria, and make the country safe and habitable.

He said:

"We want to end suffering in Nigeria; we want to build a new Nigeria. In Nigeria, families are suffering - people are begging to eat. These are things we want to stop. Our government will secure and unite Nigeria.

"In the effort to secure the country, we'll open-up channels for negotiations with all aggrieved groups or regions. Onitsha and Anambra are business areas; we'll return them to their past glories. We'll make Lagos, Kaduna, Kano and PH real economic and production hubs. Every part of Nigeria will become productive.

"All our international airports will become fully functional to fly people direct to the outside world. The vast lands in the north will be used fully for agricultural purposes, and Nigeria will become food exporting nation. We'll stabilize the Nigerian currency. We'll dredge River Niger and the Benue, and there shall be no more flooding."

Obi further assured that by the time he would be through with what he had in stock for Nigerians, all the citizens taking refuge abroad would start returning for good.

Obi, who insisted that he and his vice are the best pair for Nigerians. He contended that only wealth creators can pull people out of poverty; and thereby, reduce criminality.

He said that the task of governing a country like Nigeria requires mental and physical energy; and is not a task for the aged, sick or tired.

Obi said:

"I was governor for 8 years, and did not borrow money from anywhere; yet, I built the best network of roads, and left big money in the state coffers. As president, I will not complain about past misrule or debt incurred by past leadership.

"The work of a leader is not to complain but to find solutions. We'll turn Nigeria into the light of Africa, and those who are running outside the country presently will return."

Source: Legit.ng