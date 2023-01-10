Nigeria's anti-corruption agency has prevented an offer from a bidder who bid N13 billion for a forfeited property in Banana Island, Lagos.

Premium Times reports that on Monday, January 9, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rejected N13.1 billion offer for a property comprising 24 units of luxury flats located in the Banana Island area of Lagos state.

The EFCC has disqualified a man who bid N13.1 billion for a Banana Island property. Photo: EFCC

It was gathered that the commission had put the property on sale as a single unit in an ongoing auctioning exercise conducted by the EFCC across Nigeria.

While the original owners of the property were not made public, the EFCC obtained a court order forfeiting the items to the Nigerian government.

In his reaction, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren explained that there was no successful bid for the property in Lot 1.

Uwujaren said the exercise which took place in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday, January 9, witnessed an unnamed bidder who offered the highest bid of N13.1 billion for the property.

He said the bidder was disqualified for failure to include the stipulated 10 per cent of the bid amount.

His words:

“Other bidders did not make the reserve price."

Way forward for EFCC's bidding

Speaking further, the commission's secretary, George Ekpungu, said that a fresh bid would be opened for the property in Lot 1.

Ekpingu said:

“The bids will close by 12 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, while the bid opening will be done the same day."

Source: Legit.ng