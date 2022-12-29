A move that would surprise many is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's recent announcement as we wind up the year 2022

This is as the anti-graft agency called on Nigerians to bid for 61 luxury apartments and lands nationwide

The commission's spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren who confirmed the development noted that The properties were forfeited based on court orders obtained by the EFCC over the years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has concluded plans to auction properties that are subjects of final forfeiture orders.

The commission has invited interested persons or organisations to submit bids for the forfeited properties latest by 12:00 noon on Monday, January 9, 2023.

EFCC call on Nigerians to bid for forfeited houses, and lands across the country. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 28, in a post shared on the commission's Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, December 29.

Uwujaren said,

“The properties consisting of 61 Units of luxury apartments, plots of lands and apartments across the country are being offered for sale in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.”

The top states in Nigeria where the auction is taking place

Meanwhile, The PUNCH had earlier reported that the EFCC would auction 144 forfeited houses and lands across the country, with Lagos, Abuja, and Rivers State taking the lead.

Why the auction, EFCC opens up

The auction is open to members of the public with the exception of individuals and corporate entities that have been or are being prosecuted by the EFCC; directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC.

Uwujaren noted that a competitive bidding process is being adopted for the disposal of the properties.

He added,

“The bid forms which can be downloaded from the EFCC website www.efcc.gov.ng must be submitted alongside 10 per cent of the bid amount in certified bank drafts payable to the EFCC. If the sum exceeds N10m, multiple certified bank drafts must be provided; drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be returned once the bidding process is concluded.”

