The presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has banned husbands and wives from having s*x for 21 days as the church begins fasting and prayer.

He said:

“Abstain from s*x this fasting season because I’ve heard people say, ‘My husband said that once we break since we eat food, we should eat this one too’! So, ah! I’ve heard it! As a Pastor, they say please talk to my husband that we are fasting!”

“Twenty one days ‘no go kill you!’ Stay away from that area! Life is not about it. This is not the time to sleep with your husband and wife! Can you hear what I’m saying? From tomorrow, close that place till twenty one days!

Adaora Clara Sommie Anyim

But the marriage was ordained by God. This decree should be for unmarried people. I think humans need to stop overreacting about certain things. God ordained marriage and he said no man should put asunder. This kind of decree will bring forth problems in some marriages. The person is your wife/husband, not your concubine. God made intercourse for married people alone.

Juliet Onyekachi

What God has joined together, let no man put asunder With this kind weather Akiko... It doesn't stop your prayers ..just use that 21 days and change your bad attitude, help the needy and spread love among humanity... That's what God is looking at not what you are doing with your spouse."

Adebayo Adeyinka Oluwafemi

"The first sign of a false prophet is that their "Revelations" will directly contradict biblical principles. The first sign of a brainwashed congregation is that they will follow false teachers without question, they cannot even tell the difference. Make of this whatever you will."

Ngobua Nora Nabem

"I don’t understand so when fasting it’s a crime to sleep with your legal wife and husband?"

PJ More

"You don’t have any right whatsoever to ban couples from their conjugal right."

Kingcana Abikpa

"I don't no which portion of Bible you want to quote because couples can still make love while fasting. So everyday prayer in the families God no dey answer? Our people need to emancipated from this mental slavery."

Source: Legit.ng