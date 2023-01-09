Edo state on Monday, January 9, was thrown into another pandemonium as suspected gunmen kidnapped the former lawmaker of the state house of assembly, Festus Edughele.

According to The Punch, Edugheli was kidnapped while going to Benin city from Orhionmwon on Monday.

The former lawmaker was kidnapped 3 days after 32 train passengers were abducted by some suspected herdsmen in the state.

The 32 victims were said to be waiting for a train that would take them from the Igueben state in the Igueben local government area in Edo to Warri in Delta state on Saturday, January 7.

According to Festus Ebea, the former speaker of the state house of assembly, Edughele was travelling to the state capital to board a plane to the federal capital territory, Abuja when the gunmen abducted him and took him to the bush.

