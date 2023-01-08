The Nigerian Air Force has undergone a major shake-up in ranks across various states of the federation

One of the major changes made is the appointment of Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, as the new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI)

He replaced Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet who handed over to him at the NAF headquarter on Abuja on Friday, January 6

FCT, Abuja - Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, the newly appointed Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) of the Nigerian Air Force, has called for synergy with the media to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

Maigida made this call on Friday, January 6 during a press briefing where he took over office from his predecessor, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet at the NAF headquarters in Abuja.

Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, the newly appointed Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) of the Nigerian Air Force. Photo: NAF

While speaking at the handing over event attended by Legit.ng regional correspondent, Maigida charged the media to remain at the core of their responsibility as the intermediary between the people and the authorities.

He stated that the media has the responsibility and the power to reshape society into a better place and also help in giving public enlightenment in other for the authorities and security agencies like the Nigerian Air Force to perform their duties effectively.

Maigida said:

“Bear in mind that for us to overcome the security challenges, there must be a genuine partnership between the NAF and the media.”

He, however, lauded his predecessor for his landmark achievement at the helm of affairs while noting that his tenure will improve upon his legacy as the mouthpiece of the Nigerian Air Force.

Meanwhile, the outgoing spokesperson, Gabkwet urged the media to cooperate with his predecessor during the discharge of his duties.

Gabkwet who is now the Commander 551 NAF Station, Jos, described his predecessor as a qualified and certified public relations expert who will anchor the helm of affairs with maximum professionalism.

Who is Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida

The newly appointed spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force was commissioned into the military in 1995 as a member of 42 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Maigida holed a master’s degree in Security and Strategic Studies as well as his first degree in History at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He equally obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations and Advertisement from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

Maigida has attended numerous military courses as well as attaining a certificate at the Swedish Armed Forces International Centre in Sweden.

He has attended courses in other countries like Indonesia, Britain and China.

Major shake-up in Nigerian Air Force as new officers appointed

Meanwhile, fresh appointments and redeployment in the Nigeria Air Force had been approved by Chief, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January by Joel Abioye, the director of public relations and information.

While congratulating new appointees, the Airforce Chief urged them to be steadfast in the discharge of their duties.

