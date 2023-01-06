Comrade Prince John Ogar from the University of Sierra Leone has emerged as the new diaspora president of NANS

Ogar defeated Comrade Abdulrazak Abdulrahman from the South Africa University in an election held virtually

He called on Nigerian students in diaspora to remain good ambassadors of the country in their various locations

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANs in diaspora have elected Comrade Prince John Ogar from the University of Sierra Leone, as its new president.

Prince Ogar takes over from Evidence Ahayere, whose tenure has come to an end.

The new NANS diaspora president, Comrade Ogar is a student in the University of Sierra Leone. Photo credit: NANS

Source: Facebook

He was declared the winner after he scored the highest votes to beat Comrade Abdulrazak Abdulrahman from the South Africa University of the union election held online.

The new NANs Diaspora president in a statement sent to Legit.ng after his victory vowed to make students in diaspora issues his priorities.

His words:

“My administration will do everything to engage government agencies, developmental partners, especially those in charge with the responsibility to promote and finance and invest more in our education system.

“We are coming to complement what federal government is doing to promote a better education system in Nigeria, he said

“We have built a cordial relationship with them and we cannot do without them because they are our fathers and we have been working with them to ensure that we have a better education system in Nigeria.”

He, however, called on Nigerian students in diaspora to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they are schooling.

He said:

“Being a country's ambassador is not limited to those appointed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but if you are studying outside the country, you owe Nigeria the sacred obligation to project her image very well.”

