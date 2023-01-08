Six journalists have been reportedly detained in South Sudan over a viral video of the country's president Salva Kirr allegedly wetting himself

According to reports, the journalists were detained under the suspicion of the release of the unauthorised footage

Meanwhile, in a new development, the identities of the reporters have been revealed to the public by the Union of Journalists of South Sudan

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJSS), has revealed the identities of the six journalists detained in relation to a leaked video of President Salva Kiir allegedly urinating on himself while at an official event two weeks ago.

Head of the UJSS, Patrick Oyet, confirmed on Saturday, January 7th, that five of the journalists were detained on Tuesday, January 3rd, while one was arrested and detained on Wednesday, January 4th.

The Identities of the Journalists detained in South Sudan Over the viral footage of President Kiir reportedly wetting himself have been revealed. Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

A word for the media as the fate of the journalists remained unknown

Oyet said he hopes any investigation will be fast and said that the media should act professionally, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The names of the detained journalists

Those detained include;

Joval Tombe, Victor Lado, Mustafa Osman, Jacob Benjamin, Oliver Wani, and Cherbek Reuben.

However, South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, in a statement, said,

“People should wait to hear the reason for why the media workers are being held.”

The Cable added that the controversial video footage which went viral and was shared widely on social media in late December, showed President Kiir urinating on himself while at an engagement, but the video was quickly cut away from the shots of the 71-year-old president.

