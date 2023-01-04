Some senators who resigned from the national assembly are yet to be replaced months after their resignation

The senators include senators from Nasarawa West, Borno North and Zamfara Central Senatorial districts

The affected senatorial districts showed that there was apprehension among the constituents who feel they are being side-lined

Nine months after they resigned, the seats of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari and the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha are still vacant at the Senate.

The trio represented Nasarawa West, Borno North and Zamfara Central Senatorial districts, respectively before they resigned to take their new positions.

Some Senate seats still vacant after resignation. Photo credit: Nigeria Senate

On March 26, Senator Adamu and Senator Kyari emerged as the national chairman and deputy national chairman (North) of the APC, respectively. They tendered their resignation on April 12.

