Again, President Muhammadu Buhari shared his plans for Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

A few hours before the Christmas and New Year Celebrations, Buhari noted that he will continue to provide major support for Nigerians until his last day in office

Meanwhile, this would be Buhari's last Christmas message as president to Nigerians as he urged them to vote right in next year's election

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Nigerians a merry Christmas.

He promised to continue working towards leaving lasting legacies, The Nation reported.

Buhari wishes Nigerians a merry Christmas.

Source: Facebook

Buhari's Christmas message to Nigerians

The President said in his Christmas message:

“Until my last day in office, I will continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on.”

Full text of Buhari's last Xmas message

Read the full text of Buhari’s last Christmas message as President to Nigerians here.

