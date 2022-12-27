PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba state, who spent over three years in jail after his conviction for diverting public funds to the tune of N1.64 billion has narrated his ordeal while in prison.

Stating some of the things he learnt while in prison, Nyame said Nigeria’s justice system works differently for people according to their social status.

Having been granted a state pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nyame while speaking to journalists on his 67th birthday anniversary, Nyame said learnt a lot while in jail.

His words:

"I learnt a lot during my prison term and I realised that in this country, there are two kinds of justice: one for the advantaged citizens and the other for the disadvantaged Nigerians. My hope is that after 2023, things will change for better.”

He also noted that he would forever remain grateful to President Buhari for granting him a state pardon.

Nyame added:

“As a beneficiary of President Buhari’s good gesture, I will never disobey or disappoint the president in whatever I do."

Buhari Pardons Former Governors Dariye, Nyame Convicted for Stealing Billions

Former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who are serving jail terms for corruption, are set to leave prison.

This is coming after the duo and 157 others were pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, April 14.

The pardon of the former governors was ratified at the Council of State meeting presided over by the president.

The former governor of Plateau and Taraba states were both imprisoned for stealing N1.16bn and N1.6bn respectively.

Jolly Nyame: Supreme Court upholds conviction of ex-Taraba governor

Former governor of Taraba state, Reverend Jolly Nyame, will serve out his 12-year prison term.

This is as the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the conviction of Nyame and handed him 12-year imprisonment

The apex court, however, set aside part of the appeal court's judgement which imposed fines on Nyame.

